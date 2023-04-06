Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $55.37.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

