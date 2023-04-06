Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 32,872 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $127.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -161.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.79. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.