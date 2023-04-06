Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 32,872 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.46.
Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $127.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -161.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.79. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
