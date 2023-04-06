Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 11,815 Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 237.4% in the third quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 1,424,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 1,002,190 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 102.1% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 503,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 254,363 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $641,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 76.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 93,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NCZ opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

(Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.