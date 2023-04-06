Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,416 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in GSK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,537 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 5.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.39) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

