Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,553 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PRU opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.54. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $122.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.