Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,619 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $58.63 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

