Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,139,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $40.70 on Thursday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.