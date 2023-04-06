Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 56,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DRI opened at $153.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average is $142.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,840 shares of company stock worth $15,961,460 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

