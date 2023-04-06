Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $210.00 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 192.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.90 and a 200 day moving average of $182.83.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

