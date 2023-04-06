Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.00.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $534.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $553.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $522.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.91.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

