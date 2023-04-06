Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in CSX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Trading Down 0.7 %

CSX stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

