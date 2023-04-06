Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 100,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

MHD stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.