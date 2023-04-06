Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,668 shares of company stock worth $8,264,817 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.90. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

