Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after acquiring an additional 651,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after acquiring an additional 607,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $193.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.80.
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
