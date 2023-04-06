Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 17,311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $184.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.89) to GBX 4,200 ($52.16) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.61) to GBX 4,500 ($55.89) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

