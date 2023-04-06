Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,025. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger Stock Down 2.8 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.65.

NYSE:KR opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

