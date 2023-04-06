Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 44.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lennar Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEN opened at $104.03 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $90.85.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

