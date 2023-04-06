Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8,972.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 120.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.12 and a 200-day moving average of $107.16. The company has a market cap of $149.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $128.23.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

