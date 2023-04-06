Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 114.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 63,632.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,817 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Copart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,856,000 after buying an additional 1,263,303 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Copart by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,954,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,014,000 after buying an additional 896,279 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Copart by 54.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,840,000 after buying an additional 734,310 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 324.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,319,000 after buying an additional 515,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.45. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $76.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

