Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

