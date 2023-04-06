Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $1.23 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,848,000 after buying an additional 949,200 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,194,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,478,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,986,000 after purchasing an additional 450,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,741,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

