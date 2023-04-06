Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,754 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,162 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHP. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.05) to GBX 2,510 ($31.17) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.26) to GBX 2,900 ($36.02) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.32) to GBX 2,300 ($28.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.53) to GBX 2,550 ($31.67) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.4 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

BHP stock opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.75. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.