Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,895 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.48.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

