Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 19,619 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 337.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,757,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,499,000 after purchasing an additional 211,309 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $105,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 400,996 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,855,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,956,000 after purchasing an additional 144,543 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

