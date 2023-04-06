Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUA stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

