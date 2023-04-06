Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

