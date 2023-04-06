Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.54.

Allstate Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ALL opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.46. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

