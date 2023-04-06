Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,118,000 after acquiring an additional 585,778 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,631,000 after acquiring an additional 514,462 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $47,136,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE ABC opened at $167.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.24. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

