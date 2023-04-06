Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $115.22 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $121.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.