Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 94,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,029 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after acquiring an additional 233,122 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 128,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $85.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.12.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.