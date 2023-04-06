Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 13.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,944,000 after buying an additional 7,465,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,494 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,065,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,187,000 after buying an additional 1,636,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.