Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 184 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.06.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $270.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.50. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $275.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

