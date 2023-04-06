Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 41,022 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,022 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,822,000 after acquiring an additional 703,770 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,536,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,281.7% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 526,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 517,992 shares during the period.

FLOT opened at $50.24 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

