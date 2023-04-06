Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 43,824 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,824 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Raymond James lowered Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.