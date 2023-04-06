Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 6,743 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 26,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 108,647 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE EFR opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.