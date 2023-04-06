Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 8,651 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,401,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 66,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.