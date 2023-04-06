Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FAST opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

