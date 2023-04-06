Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $10.60 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

