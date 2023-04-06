Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 34,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.47 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $139.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average of $95.82.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

