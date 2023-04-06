Pendal Group Ltd Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

