Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.26.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $210.40 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

