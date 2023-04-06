PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.9% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

