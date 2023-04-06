Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,266,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,335,750,000 after acquiring an additional 285,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 33.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,473,000 after purchasing an additional 639,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $140.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

