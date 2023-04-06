Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PREF opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $101.54.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.