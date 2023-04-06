Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $98.76 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.