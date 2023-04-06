Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 137,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 119,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

AAPL stock opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

