Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,860 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Republic Services Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Republic Services stock opened at $135.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.