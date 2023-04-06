Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

XOM stock opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $476.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

