RFP Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $116.99 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $476.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

