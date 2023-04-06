Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 120.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $15,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $106.46 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average of $105.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.